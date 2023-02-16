New training mannequin helps area fire department

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- They say practice makes perfect, and the Stevens Point Fire Department is taking that to a whole new level, with their new, and very life-like training mannequin named Vivien.
While she may not be as lively as most of the people the paramedics treat, she's helping them get the training they need to save lives.
Division Chief Anthony Ewing said, "We can have it run as a real patient simulation, we can get anything from vitals from our training simulation, some blood access from doing IOs, and actually see her chest rise when we intubate her and do ventilations."
Vivien is made to simulate an elderly patient so that paramedics can learn to give them the best treatment possible. Kate Giblin, the senior center manager at the ADRC of Portage County, said, "Geriatric patients have different presentations, more delicate skin, more delicate bones, and it's very important that those differences be part of their experience."
Ewing says one third of the department's EMS calls last year were for patients ages 70-80, so that makes it important when it comes to giving them the care that they need.
While Vivien may not be able to thank them herself, the people whose lives are saved by the paramedics definitely will.