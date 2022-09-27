New Type of Fentanyl Targets Kids

What may look like an innocent piece of candy could actually be the deadliest drug in the country. The Drug Enforcement Agency says that dealers are now making fentanyl look like candy, and other childhood items like chalk.
Lieutenant Kalvin Dorshorst of the Wood County Sheriff's Office talked about how parents and kids alike can spot the differences between regular candy, and the fentanyl made to look like it.
"We really should make sure that any candies or things that we're eating should be from a reputable person in the manufacturer's packaging and that it's a reputable source or a company that we're getting our candy."
Dorshorst went on to discuss how parents can help. "As much as we want to prevent people from taking them we need to talk about it and it's important that parents can be approachable to their kids."
If you or anyone you know has accidentally ingested fentanyl, you are encouraged to call Poison Control at (800) 222-1222.