Newman Catholic wins back-to-back championships

UPDATE: Newman Catholic High School has won back-to-back football championships. The Cardinals won 54-0 against the Belmont Braves
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - The Wausau Newman Catholic Cardinals football team is looking to finish off back-to-back championships on Saturday.
The Cardinals won the 8-man football state championship last year, and the team isn't lacking any confidence returning to South Wood County Stadium in Wisconsin Rapids. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
"It's going to be a rush of adrenaline and excitement," senior cornerback Matthew Hamilton said.
The team held a pep rally to get the students and players chirping before the big game, hoping it pushes them to another year of glory.
"Win it, and put it away as fast as possible. Show them, not just them, but show everyone that we're the real deal," Hamilton said.
The team also made stops at St. Mark's Elementary and the student's were pumped for the game as well.
"I think we have it in the bag. I think we can do this," said Jackson Michlig, student at St. Mark's. "Our team is very good with our great defense and our great offense."
Newman Catholic hopes to finish off its title defense in grand fashion tomorrow in Wisconsin Rapids with kickoff at 1 p.m.