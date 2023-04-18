 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:10 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 1168.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:10 AM CDT Tuesday was 1168.4 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1168.4 feet on 04/11/2011.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

News conference being held Tuesday after two bodies found in Oneida County Forest

  • Updated
  • 0
ONEIDA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
By Bobby Falat

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) - A news conference will be held at the Oneida County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday after two bodies were found in the Oneida County Forest on Monday evening..

The press conference will be at 4 p.m. We will be carrying the press conference on TV-WAOW and our Facebook page. 

"I will be providing information at 4 p.m. at the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office," said Terri Hook, Oneida County Sheriff, in an email.  

No other information will be released until that time. 

Two bodies were found in the Oneida County Forest in the town of Enterprise Monday in the midst of a search for two missing Lincoln County teenagers. 

The announcement comes just a day after the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office announced they were looking for two teens who went missing Sunday morning.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office did not say if they believe the bodies found were those of the teenagers.

Tags

Recommended for you