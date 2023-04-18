News conference held after two bodies found in Oneida County Forest

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) — A news conference will be held at the Oneida County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday after two bodies were found in the Oneida County Forest on Monday evening.
The press conference will was held at 4 p.m.
"I will be providing information at 4 p.m. at the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office," said Terri Hook, Oneida County Sheriff, in an email.
No other information will be released until that time.
Two bodies were found in the Oneida County Forest in the town of Enterprise Monday in the midst of a search for two missing Lincoln County teenagers.
The announcement comes just a day after the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office announced they were looking for two teens who went missing Sunday morning.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office did not say if they believe the bodies found were those of the teenagers.