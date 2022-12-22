NFL Sunday Ticket is leaving DirecTV and heading to YouTube TV

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A MAJOR WINTER STORM WILL CONTINUE TO AFFECT THE AREA THROUGH THE
START OF THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...

.An intense but slow moving storm system will bring a prolonged
period of wintry weather to the area the next few days. Although the
heaviest snow has ended, additional snow is expected at times.
Northwest winds will increase significantly this evening, leading to
widespread blowing and drifting snow tonight through Friday night.
Very cold air arriving on the gusty northwest winds will drive wind
chills well below zero tonight into Sunday.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations
between 1 and 3 inches. Strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph
tonight through Friday night, resulting in widespread blowing and
drifting snow.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning
commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds will drive much colder air
into the area. The Wind Chill Index is expected to be in the 25
below to 35 below zero range in central and north-central
Wisconsin tonight through Saturday. Wind chills in the east will
range from 15 below zero to 25 below zero during this period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Dangerous travel conditions are possible late tonight through Friday
night. Consider avoiding travel during this period unless absolutely
necessary. If you must travel during this period, drive with extreme
caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you,
including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight,
shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid
kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you
become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before
crossing open areas.

&&

NFL Sunday Ticket is leaving DirecTV and heading to YouTube TV

  • Updated
  • 0
NFL Sunday Ticket is leaving DirecTV and heading to YouTube TV

NFL Sunday Ticket is coming to YouTube TV, the NFL announced on December 21, following years of speculation about which media company would be next to broadcast all out-of-market NFL games to fans.

 Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The popular NFL Sunday Ticket package is leaving DirectTV and heading to YouTube TV.

The NFL announced the partnership with YouTube TV, owned by Google, on Thursday. It follows years of speculation about which media company would be next to own the rights to Sunday Ticket, which broadcasts all out-of-market NFL games to fans.

NFL Sunday Ticket launched in 1994 and has been distributed on DirecTV's satellite service since it began. Starting next season, NFL Sunday Ticket will be available as an add-on package on YouTube TV and standalone on YouTube Primetime Channels.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Wall Street Journal reported that YouTube will pay an average price of roughly $2 billion a year for the rights to the seven-year package.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the deal with YouTube will "usher in a new era of how fans across the United States watch and follow the NFL."

YouTube TV, a subscription streaming service with more than 100 channels, has been expanding its live sports content in recent years. In 2020, the NFL started streaming NFL Network and NFL RedZone to YouTube TV subscribers.

The poaching of Sunday Ticket from DirecTV also represents a major boost to YouTube TV, one of the many online television services that seeks to replace cable and satellite television.

The NFL is the most popular live television content in America, and the deal is the latest sign that live sports is shifting from cable to streaming platforms. Amazon and Apple have also both struck major sports deals in recent years.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you