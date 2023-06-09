 Skip to main content
No charges forthcoming against officer in fatal Grand Rapids police shooting on April 21

  Updated
  • 0
Officer-involved shooting leaves person dead

GRAND RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) — No criminal charges will be filed against law enforcement regarding a police-involved shooting on April 21 in Grand Rapids.

The DOJ and four law enforcement agencies investigated the incident. 

Authorities say William F. Voelker was on one side of Airport Avenue, with officers on the other, when Voelker pulled out a gun, and an officer opened fire. 

Recently, Wood County District Attorney Craig Lambert issued his decision regarding the death of William F. Voelker, which occurred and Lambert determined there will be no criminal charges for involved law enforcement.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation investigative files, along with digital photo, video, and audio records. 

Warning the video is graphic and shows the shooting and can be viewed here if you still choose to view the video. 

