Non-fatal opioid overdoses on the rise

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - According to the CDC, opioid overdoses and hospitalizations have been on the rise since 2018 through 2022, increasing 4% each quarter.
For Wisconsin specifically in 2022, the number of non-fatal overdoses was down from 2021, but that's only because the year 2021 broke the state record for yearly cases.
Medical professionals said that the rise is in part to a changing drug supply in the U.S. which means that fentanyl and other illicitly manufactured drugs are penetrating the illicit drug supply.
Experts say having naloxone on hand can be a big contributor in easing effects, and can potentially save a life.
"One of the things I always highlight especially to the general public is the availability of naloxone which is a medication that reduces opioid overdose," said Collin Michels, emergency medicine physician at U-W Health.
Between January and June of 2022, nearly 600 people died due to opioid overdoses, which would be on par to be lower than 2021. The data for the second half of 2022 is still in the works.
Health officials say it's best to know how to use the product Narcan, which is a brand of naloxone, and is often a nasal spray.
Most police and fire departments have doses of Narcan that are available, free of charge to use or take.