 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL AND EAST CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Brown, Calumet, Kewaunee, Manitowoc,
Marathon, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago and Wood.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to impact the
surface across southwest Wisconsin this morning. As daytime
heating and vertical mixing increases, surface smoke impacts may
also increase, spreading north and east.

Cleaner air streaming in from the northeast along with the
formation of a lake breeze this afternoon will lead to lower PM2.5
concentrations across the northern and eastern portions of the
advisory area. Here, the air quality index is expected to range
from the MODERATE to the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. In
these areas, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and
children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Non-profit 'Northwoods Homes for Heros' purchases land

  • Updated
  • 0

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Veterans in the Northwoods are one step closer to having a community they can call their own.

Non-profit 'Northwoods Homes for Heros' was started after Gordy Edington, a 22 year military veteran, saw a tiny home community built in Racine.

They are in the midst of a five year plan, ultimately hoping to build 16 tiny homes and a community center.

The project took a big step forward in the last few days when Gordy officially purchased just over 3.5 acers of land along Rhinelander's Riverbend Rd. 
 
SOT-- "Our next step in this project is to get a part of that land clear and stake out an area we want to put our development on and break some ground and go from there" Explained Gordy. "Tiny homes for this project are going to be built by either individuals or corporations. They build it and then donate it to us."
 
He says the homes will not just be limited to Wisconsin veterans, and would like to incorporate the Native American veteran community.
 
There will be no time limit to how long the veterans can stay, but there will be an application process.

Recommended for you