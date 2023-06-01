 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence, Forest,
Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette,
Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Vilas,
Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Nonprofit Gives Donuts To The Community

  • 0

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Salvation Army hosted their own Donut Day event, ending May with a sweet treat.  

Just one day before National Donut Day, which is annually celebrated on the first Friday of June, the nonprofit was joined by the Riverside Fire Department in Rothschild to give the community free donuts.

The donut festivities have much more history behind it, than going to your local café and buying some fried dough.

The day made national status in 1938 by the Salvation Army as a way to honor the "Donut Lassies" who would provide support for troops fighting in World War I back in 1917.  The Lassies would use their helmets as frying pans to cook the dough.

Community Outreach Coordinator of the Salvation Army, Colleen Hilber said, "We wanted to bring a little history up and share with the community."

Donuts were handed out at Stratford, Mosinee, Rothschild, and Wausau.

Salvation Army does have a recipe for these delicious sweets on their website.

Tags

Recommended for you