Nonprofit Gives Donuts To The Community

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Salvation Army hosted their own Donut Day event, ending May with a sweet treat.
Just one day before National Donut Day, which is annually celebrated on the first Friday of June, the nonprofit was joined by the Riverside Fire Department in Rothschild to give the community free donuts.
The donut festivities have much more history behind it, than going to your local café and buying some fried dough.
The day made national status in 1938 by the Salvation Army as a way to honor the "Donut Lassies" who would provide support for troops fighting in World War I back in 1917. The Lassies would use their helmets as frying pans to cook the dough.
Community Outreach Coordinator of the Salvation Army, Colleen Hilber said, "We wanted to bring a little history up and share with the community."
Donuts were handed out at Stratford, Mosinee, Rothschild, and Wausau.
Salvation Army does have a recipe for these delicious sweets on their website.