...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR EASTERN AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone until 11:00 PM CDT tonight. This
advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette,
Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago, Wood.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone formation,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Nonprofit gives doughnuts to the community

Doughnut
Mitchell Skurzewski

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) — The Salvation Army hosted their own Donut Day event Thursday.  

Just one day before National Donut Day, which is annually celebrated on the first Friday of June, the nonprofit was joined Thursday by Riverside Fire Department in Rothschild to give the community free donuts.

The donut festivities have some history behind it. It's more than just going to your local café and buying some fried dough.

The day made national status in 1938 by the Salvation Army as a way to honor the "Donut Lassies" who would provide support for troops fighting in World War I back in 1917.  The Lassies would use their helmets as frying pans to cook the dough.

Community Outreach Coordinator of the Salvation Army, Colleen Hilber said, "We wanted to bring a little history up and share with the community."

Donuts were handed out at Stratford, Mosinee, Rothschild, and Wausau locations.

Salvation Army does have a recipe for these delicious sweets on their website.

