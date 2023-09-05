 Skip to main content
Nonprofit Harvest Your Zen hosting fundraiser to help launch healthy eating program for students

  Updated
Harvest Your Zen
Veonna King

EDGAR, Wis. (WAOW) — A local nonprofit organization — Harvest Your Zen — is creating a healthier lifestyle for kids. 

Harvest Your Zen is a health care company and the organization is now launching a new program called The Greenhouse Project as a way to encourage Kids to eat healthier. 

The Greenhouse project will partner with local schools and offer them fresh garden vegetables versus more processed options. 

"We are trying to get a greenhouse, we're trying to raise money to get a greenhouse to grow organically raised veggies to donate to our local schools," said Taryn Stittleburg, Harvest Your Zen CEO. 

To ensure the program can offer the best options they are hosting a pig roast fundraiser. 

"Were doing a ton of raffles, it's family-friendly and we have a bouncy house that was donated," said Stittleburg.

For more information you can visit their Facebook Page. 