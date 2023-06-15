Nonprofit purchases land in Rhinelander for Northwoods Veterans Homestead

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) — Veterans in the Northwoods are one step closer to having a community they can call their own with Northwoods Veteran Homestead.
Nonprofit 'Northwoods Homes for Heroes' was started after Gordy Edington, a 22-year military veteran, saw a tiny home community built in Racine.
They are in the midst of a five-year plan, ultimately hoping to build 16 tiny homes and a community center.
The project took a big step forward in the last few days when Edington officially purchased just over 3.5 acers of land along Rhinelander's Riverbend Road.
"Our next step in this project is to get a part of that land clear and stake out an area we want to put our development on and break some ground and go from there," Edington said. "Tiny homes for this project are going to be built by either individuals or corporations. They build it and then donate it to us."
He says the homes will not just be limited to Wisconsin veterans and would like to incorporate the Native American veteran community.
There will be no time limit to how long the veterans can stay, but there will be an application process.