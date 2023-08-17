Nonprofit revitalizes space to provide clothes for all ages

WAUSAU (WAOW) — Before children make their way back to school, an area nonprofit is helping those in need look their best.
The United Way nonprofit organization just unveiled a new way for locals who are struggling to pick up free clothes with the opening of Community Closet.
There is a full selection for community members to sift through and pick out some desired pieces of apparel.
The community closet in Marathon County has been providing clothes for those in need the past 10 years, but the space was much smaller and a lot more restrictive according to director of community engagement in Marathon Co., Carly Hanney.
The staff wanted to liven the space up with a new look.
They wanted to provide clothing for anyone, including the kids when they go back to school.
"When they go into the school year, they can feel confident," Carly said. "They can focus on learning and not so much if they have clothes on that are clean and are appropriate for the weather. That added stress isn't something that any child should have to worry about."
Hanney says that people can come over once per month for their household and can take up to 10 items per household member each visit.
Shoppers can score a pair of shoes for each member of the household as well.
The best part is that customers can do all the shopping for free.
Volunteers at the walk-in closet believe the donations will help free many people from their worries and parents can look good for work and their kids can look just as fresh for picture day.
If you are interested and want to help others, you can send donations to the Community Closet, 705 S. 24th Ave., Suite 440 on Wednesdays and Fridays.