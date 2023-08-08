Nonprofit uses candy machines to add nutrition for those in need

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WAOW) — Growing up, it was all about eating dinner before taking dessert.
Feed Our Rural Kids (FORK) wants people to grab sweet treats so they can help other families have dinner.
FORK is a Northwoods nonprofit that works to give kids access to healthy food.
The candy fundraiser was part of the celebration of a new bank branch opening, but amidst the food trucks, cornhole and cake was a simple coin-operated candy machine.
All of the money put into the machine goes towards FORK's goal of making sure families in the area get enough to eat.
Daniella Mazur, branch manager at Nicolet National Bank, says that fighting child hunger is very important to the community.
"We've had a long-standing relationship with FORK, Perry, and his team, and their commitment of providing food to the children of Vilas and Oneida County," Mazur said.
Perry Pokrandt, the President of FORK says that this cause is part of a fundraiser held annually.
"While we still accept regular donations, every August we hold a fundraiser and in 2022 we raised enough money to provide over 10,000 meals for families insecure in nutrition," Pokrandt said.
And it's a simple donation of 25 cents to make a difference.
"People can provide resources to our community just by putting in a quarter. Just a quarter does so much more for many people in our community and it helps to feed our children," Mazur said.
The family food helpline is a partnership between FORK and both Vilas and Oneida County departments of social services.
FORK officials say that they hope just having businesses provide just one extra square foot of space can help them reach their goal of setting up 100 machines in Vilas and Oneida Counties.