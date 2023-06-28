Nonprofits get exposure at Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. -- (WAOW) Nonprofits from across the Badger State came to Sentry World to get exposure to a national audience, and there was a wide variety of them. You could see anything from Harleys to cranberry juice.
That's where I ran into Heidi Slinkman. She helps her family run their cranberry farm, and her nonprofit works to promote cranberries and how valuable they can be.
Slinkman said, "We've met a lot of local neighbors, we've also met people from all over the world, so this is a great global network opportunity to be able to say cranberries are Wisconsin's state fruit."
I also spoke to First Tee, and fittingly enough for the Senior Open, they help kids build character through playing golf.
Kalynn Pempea, the executive director with the Sentry Insurance Foundation, said, "We teach kids life and life values. Skills like integrity, patience, teamwork, and really important development skills that kids need for life, and they get to do it in a fun way through golf."
Both women said that the event was a hole-in-one for nonprofits, and the people that they help.