Nonprofits reassess after Giving Tuesday

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- Area nonprofits are taking stock after Giving Tuesday, one of the biggest donation days of the year for many organizations.
While some in our area are feeling good about their ability to meet the need, some are seeing a slump.
Our news partner WXPR reports that some Northwoods organizations saw Giving Tuesday donations drop 90 percent this year.
Officials with The Neighbors' Place in Wausau say luckily, their donations are on par with where they were this time last year. But they say the need has increased.
"We saw from September to October, 600 new households accessing our services which is pretty significant to see that rate of increase in the need in our community, so the donations are definitely important," said Elizabeth Robinson, Community Engagement Manager.
Robinson says the number of new donors to date so far is also lower than it was last year, but that doesn't account for all holiday donations.
Still, she says it's reassuring that the community recognizes the need as much as they do.
"When you hear those stories you hear that that's someone's reality and I think that really sticks with somebody," she said. "Things that we maybe take for granted don't come so easily for other people."
Even with inflation tightening peoples' purse strings, Robinson says any donation, big or small, makes a difference.