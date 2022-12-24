NORAD Tracks Santa's Journey Around the World

NORAD is tracking every step of Saint Nick's flight around the globe. It all started in 1955 when a child accidentally called NORAD while trying to call Santa because of an add he had seen in a newspaper, and since then, NORAD has been tracking Santa's whereabouts, constantly updating his location, and tracking the amount of gifts he delivers.
Lieutenant-General Alain Pelletier, the Deputy Commander of NORAD, said, "It's important to actually keep the magic moment of Christmas alive, and it's also important to our team because it enables us to connect with so many people."
To track Santa yourself, you can go to noradsanta.org.