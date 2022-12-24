 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until Noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions
are not taken. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel conditions may continue to be
hazardous along more rural highways and along open fields as
blowing and drifting snow may blow already-plowed snow back onto
roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

NORAD Tracks Santa's Journey Around the World

NORAD is tracking every step of Saint Nick's flight around the globe. It all started in 1955 when a child accidentally called NORAD while trying to call Santa because of an add he had seen in a newspaper, and since then, NORAD has been tracking Santa's whereabouts, constantly updating his location, and tracking the amount of gifts he delivers. 

 Lieutenant-General Alain Pelletier, the Deputy Commander of NORAD, said, "It's important to actually keep the magic moment of Christmas alive, and it's also important to our team because it enables us to connect with so many people."

To track Santa yourself, you can go to noradsanta.org

