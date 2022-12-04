Northern Long-eared Bat Listed as Endangered

A native bat species has recently been added to the endangered species list. The Northern Long-eared Bat, most commonly seen in the upper-Midwest, was listed both locally and nationally as an endangered species. Experts say it may be due to a variety of reasons, such as habitat loss and white nose disease.
Dr. Chris Yahnke, a wildlife professor at UWSP, said, "In 2014, white nose syndrome arrived in Wisconsin, and it's been decimating our hibernating bats."
Yahnke says that people can prevent the spread of the disease by changing clothes when they go into different caves, so they don't accidentally spread it to the bats living there.