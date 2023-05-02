Northwoods business gets makeover thanks to grant

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Minocqua Popcorn and Puffs has been in business in Eagle River for four years.
Owners Jim and Pam Gleich celebrated the one year anniversary of taking over the business by unveiling a brand new look Tuesday.
"It feels great, we can take a deep breath and enjoy our new space," Pam said.
The business was the winner of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation's annual "Main Street Makeover" contest, earning a $5,000 grant to update the store's interior and outside spaces.
While the finishing touches happened over 24 hours, the planning behind the project took several months, with community leaders coming together to make it happen.
"All of our business owners always want to do something more for their businesses and this gave them that opportunity," said Karen Margelofsky, executive director of the Eagle River Revitalization Program.
Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez made the trip up to join the celebration. As a small business owner herself, she says small businesses are the backbone of Wisconsin's communities.
"When we have small businesses and we support them, we know they're more likely to buy locally, we know they're more likely to hire locally, and they spend their dollars locally," she said.
Jim and Pam say they're excited to take their revamped business into the future.
"In Eagle River, downtown is just thriving and growing," Jim said. "When this store opened four years ago it was 25% empty downtown. Now every business is full, so we're just happy to be a part of that."