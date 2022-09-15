Northwoods Fall Ride kicks off

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Tomahawk Fall Ride kicks off Thursday evening, and at Hooked on Nokomi, dozens of people pulled in by the hour for the largest motorcycle rally in the Midwest.
Between live music, food, raffles and plenty of nice weather at least for Thursday, and some of Friday, thousands are expected to make their way to the Northwoods and throughout Northern Wisconsin to enjoy what has become a tradition.
This is the first year Hooked on Nokomi has hosted a pre-show rally, but plenty of bikes will be on the roads in the coming days, and riders say drivers should be slowing down when around motorcycles.
"Slow down, slow down, scan the road, because you know not only that, we also have a lot of deer in the area, so just slow down." said Cheryl Casey, former rider.
Remember to be aware of surroundings, and be sure to drive sober.