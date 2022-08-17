Northwoods lakes sees 'concerning' blue-green algae increase

FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- An increase of dangerous algae blooms has state officials concerned.
Blue-green algae was spotted at Mole Lake in Forest County last week, as reported by WAOW's news partners, WXPR.
The algae often makes the water look like pea soup, and can produce toxins that are harmful or even deadly to people and pets.
What's most concerning is where they're appearing: in lakes that normally don't have any algae problems.
"These are cooler lakes, lakes that are less nutrient rich that have not historically had cyanobacteria blooms," Emily Stanley, a professor at UW Madison, said.