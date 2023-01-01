 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...A SLOW MOVING STORM SYSTEM COULD CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL
CONDITIONS ACROSS THE AREA MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...

A slow moving storm system tracking northeast from the central
Plains will bring a wintry mix to the area during the first couple
work days of the upcoming work week. Precipitation from the storm
will overspread the area Monday night and continue into Tuesday.
During this period, the precipitation is expected to fall as
mainly snow across far north-central Wisconsin, though some sleet
and freezing rain could be mixed in at times. A wintry mix of
freezing rain, sleet, and snow is expected from central through
northeast Wisconsin. The freezing rain will probably have the
biggest impact on travel as it will likely result in untreated
roads becoming ice covered and hazardous. Mainly rain is expected
in the Fox Valley and lakeshore areas during this period, though
a little freezing rain, snow, and sleet could be mixed in at
times.

Colder air will sag back into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday.
That will cause the rain and mixed precipitation to transition to
all snow. A couple inches of snow could accumulate across central
and east-central Wisconsin during this period.

Be sure to monitor later forecasts for updated information on the
upcoming winter weather.

Northwoods Marching Band set to perform at Rose Parade

  • Updated
Area high school celebrate band heading to the Tournament of Roses Parade

PASADENA, Calif. (WAOW) — Just a reminder for anyone looking to watch the Northwoods Marching Band perform at the Rose Bowl Game tomorrow. 

The Rose Parade takes place at 10 a.m. central time and can be viewed live ABC, NBC or streamed on Peacock TV. 

The Northwoods Marching Band and is comprised of eight local high schools — Antigo, D.C. Everest, Mosinee, Northland Pines, Wausau East, Merrill, Lakeland and Three Lakes — and 400 students who have been working hard to bring Wisconsin pride to the forefront of the country.

The Merrill Chamber of Commerce sent out on the Northwoods Marching Band's performance on Dec. 30 at Pasadena City College in the 42nd Annual Pasadena Tournament of Roses Bandfest. To watch the Bandfest performance click here.  

