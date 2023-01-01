Northwoods Marching Band set to perform at Rose Parade

PASADENA, Calif. (WAOW) — Just a reminder for anyone looking to watch the Northwoods Marching Band perform at the Rose Bowl Game tomorrow.
The Rose Parade takes place at 10 a.m. central time and can be viewed live ABC, NBC or streamed on Peacock TV.
The Northwoods Marching Band and is comprised of eight local high schools — Antigo, D.C. Everest, Mosinee, Northland Pines, Wausau East, Merrill, Lakeland and Three Lakes — and 400 students who have been working hard to bring Wisconsin pride to the forefront of the country.
The Merrill Chamber of Commerce sent out on the Northwoods Marching Band's performance on Dec. 30 at Pasadena City College in the 42nd Annual Pasadena Tournament of Roses Bandfest. To watch the Bandfest performance click here.