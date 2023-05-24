Northwoods students learn the value of farms

LAONA, Wis. (WAOW) -- "I learned how they fertilized the stuff," said one eager fourth grader, eyes alight while surrounded by friends and farm animals in Laona.
That sentiment was one shared by the dozens of students from across Wisconsin, enjoying a one-of-a-kind field trip thanks to the Forest County Potawatomi.
It was all about teaching agriculture; not just the ins-and-outs of farm life, but the different aspects of how food gets from the ground to their plate.
"Connecting the youth to the food that they eat every day and the agriculture products is just really great for their mental health," explained Michelle Gobert with UW Madison. "(It's about) Knowing about themselves and connecting to the land."
All of this to make sure today's kids connect with their roots - in this case, literally.