Notable Wisconsin Rapids philanthropist passes away at 94-years-old

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- George W. Mead II, the man who helped preserve the river front land in Wisconsin Rapids, and the last local owner of the city's paper mill passed away Friday at the age of 94.
“It was just his nature, to be a kind, good hearted person - and give back to this community“ said President of the Mead Witter Foundation, Shawn Johnston. “He set an exceptional example of the way he lived his life."
Everywhere you turn in Wisconsin Rapids you see the last name of Mead.
And over 94 years he left a lasting legacy. That included leading many different organizations throughout the community, serving as chairman for the Mead Witter Foundation his family's foundation, up until his death.
He was also involved in other local organizations including the McMillan library, Riverview Hospital Association, and the Wisconsin Rapids Rotary Club, where he was a member since 1958.
"I think it's incumbent upon us at the foundation, and those who knew him to carry on that type of mindset, to do good in the community,” said Johnston.
The Mead family also prioritized wildlife conservation throughout central Wisconsin, funding and donating more than 40,000 acres of land across Portage, Marathon and Wood counties which are used to educate people about wildlife.
“That's all stuff that was kind of sparked by George and Susan's generosity, both on a personal level, a professional level with consolidated papers, but also through their philanthropical organization the Mead Witter Foundation," said Craig Ziolkowski the Property Supervisor of the Mead Wildlife Area.
The Mead Witter Foundation says they will continue to carry on his legacy through the things George was passionate about, helping the community of Wisconsin Rapids.
The foundation has donated more than $100 million dollars to projects throughout central Wisconsin.
A celebration of life is planned for Mead this fall in Wisconsin Rapids with a date expected to be announced at a later time.