NTC hosting science and engineering festival

WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) Have you ever played the piano using fruit? Or poked a balloon without popping it? Those were only some of the experiments from NTC's Science and Engineering Festival.
Student's from Michigan Tech came down to NTC to show their experiments to children from around the area, letting them interact and sparking their interest in science.
Graduate Student Anuigh Koppula describing his experiment saying, "When you hold the lime, you can play the music with the bananas, because when you're holding the lime, you're acting as a conductor, and the whole circuit is becoming closed."
Koppula came up with the idea himself, and says he hopes it inspires kids to do their own experiments.