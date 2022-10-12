NTC Hosts Build My Future Day

Hundreds of local high schoolers came to Northcentral Technical College's agriculture center today for an event known as "Build my Future Day." Over 700 students from high schools across central Wisconsin were shown how to work in a variety of trades, even getting to do some of the work themselves.
Roger Lang, the chairman of Building Youth into Builders, said, "We're highlighting careers in the building trades, along with agriculture and transportation industry."
Students go to climb light poles, build small structures, and learn different farming techniques.
Lang says that he hopes the event will help students get involved in the trades following graduation, securing the next generation of Wisconsin's workforce.