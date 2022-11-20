Number of Hunters Has Decreased in Recent Years

It's no secret that hunters all across Wisconsin are taking to the woods to enjoy their favorite outdoor activity. But this year, there may not be as many.
Justin Gaiche, the owner of Chase Outdoors in Rothschild, says that it may not be about how many hunters there are, but where they do to hunt, saying "The amount of people that we have that go on out of state trips is enormous, with the things like elk, like moose, like mule deer. It's amazing how many people are traveling for a bigger, more unique, more special experience."
But it's not just where hunters are going, Gaiche also said that more hunters choose to take part in bow season over gun season because bow season takes place during rut season, where bucks are more active, and also because it is warmer during bow season.
But according to the DNR, it's not just a Wisconsin issue. Jeff Pritzl, the deer program specialist with the DNR, said, "Since the turn of the century, we've been losing about one to two percent of our total hunting population every year."
You can find more on how to get a hunting license and what kinds of game are in season by going to the DNR's website.