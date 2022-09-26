 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive
outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

ODC to expand to Merrill

  • Updated
  • 0
ODC to expand to Merrill

Sign outside of the St. Stephens church in Merrill.

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) - As the need for opportunity services are increasing, one Wood County not-for-profit is expanding to Merrill.

The 'Opportunity Development Center' (ODC) has announced they are opening a location at the St. Stephens Church in Merrill.

They hope to help provide employment opportunities, as well as help those in need get involved in their community.

"We really want people to be apart of their community, so its not just about us creating a place, that individuals with disabilities would come to. But, really for the purpose of engaging everyone in the community," said Julie Strenn, President of ODC.

They are still working to find a permanent location for the building.

An informational meeting will take place Monday, Oct. 3rd from 5:30 - 7 pm at Park City Credit Union, 501 S Pine Ridge Ave. in Merrill.

Tags

Recommended for you