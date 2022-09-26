ODC to expand to Merrill

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) - As the need for opportunity services are increasing, one Wood County not-for-profit is expanding to Merrill.
The 'Opportunity Development Center' (ODC) has announced they are opening a location at the St. Stephens Church in Merrill.
They hope to help provide employment opportunities, as well as help those in need get involved in their community.
"We really want people to be apart of their community, so its not just about us creating a place, that individuals with disabilities would come to. But, really for the purpose of engaging everyone in the community," said Julie Strenn, President of ODC.
They are still working to find a permanent location for the building.
An informational meeting will take place Monday, Oct. 3rd from 5:30 - 7 pm at Park City Credit Union, 501 S Pine Ridge Ave. in Merrill.