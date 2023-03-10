Officer cleared, won't face charges in November shooting death in Shawano County

SHAWANO, Wis. (WAOW) - An officer has been cleared and won't face charges in the shooting death of Lucas Christenson in Shawano in November, according to a press release from Shawano County Sheriff's Office.
During the November incident, officers of the Shawano Police Department responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on S. Lafayette Street resulting in the officer involved shooting death of Lucas L. Christenson.
The Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office completed their review of the incident and District Attorney Eric Sparr, of the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office, found that the officer’s decision to use deadly force was justified and there will be no criminal charges against the officer.
In his review of this case, DA Sparr indicated Lucas Christenson’s actions “created a situation where officers effectively had no choice but to shoot him," he said in the release.
The review consisted of officer’s body worn cameras, witness statements and reports, review of seized electronic evidence, recorded 911 conversations, Shawano Police Department policies, along with autopsy results, the release stated.
The press release also said:
DA Sparr's review further indicated the suspect “was armed with a deadly weapon, had fired it once, and made implicit and explicit threats that he would shoot others with the shotgun.”
Based on these facts, the officer was forced to act at that moment’s notice to neutralize a deadly threat.
At this time, this investigation is closed. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for assisting with this investigation, as well as Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office for their thorough review of this incident.