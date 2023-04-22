Officer-involved shooting leaves person dead

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Michigan...

Menominee River near McAllister affecting Menominee and Marinette
Counties.

Wolf River at New London affecting Waupaca, Outagamie and
Winnebago Counties.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Wolf River near Shiocton affecting Waupaca, Outagamie and Shawano
Counties.

For the Menominee River...including Twin Falls Dam-Iron Mountain,
Florence, Vulcan, Niagara, Pembine, Menominee River at White Rapids
Dam, Koss, McAllister...Minor flooding is forecast.
For the Lower Wolf River...including Shiocton, New London, Lake
Poygan...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1167.0 feet, water approaches buildings in DC Everest
Park and Oak Island Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:10 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 1167.6 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

GRAND RAPIDS, Wis. -- (WAOW) A normally quiet neighborhood off of Airport Avenue was the scene of an officer-involved shooting, now under investigation from state and local law enforcement. 

Authorities say the individual was on one side of Airport Avenue, with officers on the other, they say the individual then pulled out a gun, and an officer opened fire. The gunfire scaring neighbors in surrounding homes. 

Jamie Kenetter saw the whole thing from her back porch, saying, "When I came outside, there was police officers, and then a whole bunch more police officers and ambulances. It was kind of scary. I've lived here my whole life and this never happened."

She wasn't the only one who saw the shooting unfold, Suzette Schwanz watched the whole thing from her window, saying she heard shouting, and then gunfire. 

Schwanz said, "We were sitting comfortably in our living room, and the drapes were pulled and it sounded like 12 shots and it was like bang, bang, bang, one after the other."

The DOJ is working with four local law enforcement agencies in their investigation. No one else was injured, and the officer involved is now on administrative assignment. The DOJ saying there is no danger to the public. 

