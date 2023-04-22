Officer-involved shooting leaves person dead

GRAND RAPIDS, Wis. -- (WAOW) A normally quiet neighborhood off of Airport Avenue was the scene of an officer-involved shooting, now under investigation from state and local law enforcement.
Authorities say the individual was on one side of Airport Avenue, with officers on the other, they say the individual then pulled out a gun, and an officer opened fire. The gunfire scaring neighbors in surrounding homes.
Jamie Kenetter saw the whole thing from her back porch, saying, "When I came outside, there was police officers, and then a whole bunch more police officers and ambulances. It was kind of scary. I've lived here my whole life and this never happened."
She wasn't the only one who saw the shooting unfold, Suzette Schwanz watched the whole thing from her window, saying she heard shouting, and then gunfire.
Schwanz said, "We were sitting comfortably in our living room, and the drapes were pulled and it sounded like 12 shots and it was like bang, bang, bang, one after the other."
The DOJ is working with four local law enforcement agencies in their investigation. No one else was injured, and the officer involved is now on administrative assignment. The DOJ saying there is no danger to the public.