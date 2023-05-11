Officers cleared in Stevens Point shooting

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Police officers involved in the shooting of a man in Stevens Point last month have been cleared of wrongdoing and the force used by officers was deemed appropriate under the circumstances, according to a release from the Portage District Attorney's Office on Thursday.
The man shot by police was Nicholas Meyer, who faces three felonies, including two first-degree attempted homicide charges.
According to court documents, Meyer told DOJ investigators he thought he saw two to three African American men in police uniforms approaching his home at around 3:15 a.m. on April 7.
No police were injured, and Meyer surrendered after being shot by one of the responding officers. Meyer was treated for his gunshot wound and released from the hospital a day after the shooting.
According to a news release, "law enforcement reasonably believed the use of deadly force was necessary to protect a third-person or one’s self from imminent death or great bodily harm."
The investigation into this case was conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice - Division of Criminal Investigation.
In the news release Portage County District Attorney Cass Cousins said:
"This reasonable belief (that deadly force was necessary) is overwhelmingly established by the nature of the call, the initial observations of the suspect on scene, visual observations of the suspect carrying a rifle case, officers hearing the suspect loading or cocking a weapon, the suspect’s repeated refusals to follow officers’ instructions, and, most critically, the suspect opening fire without warning upon officers, firing at least three shots directly at law enforcement officers, and his admissions to the same."
Because of criminal charges pending against Meyer, no further comment will be made.