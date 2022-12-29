Officers Respond to Crisis Situation

Early Thursday morning, officers were called to the Kwik Trip off Business 51 in Weston on reports of a stolen car. Inside, they found a 23 year-old woman who was having a mental health crisis and wouldn't get out.
Brady Copas, a patrol officer with the Wausau Police Department, said, "The main goal is to make sure everybody goes home safely, so that's us, as well as the person in crisis, they're going through a hard time. Usually when people have contact with police they're not having the best day of their life."
Area psychologists saying how officers handle situations like this is critical, saying that mental health is a very delicate issue.
Linda Larson Schlitz, the owner of Purpose Driven Recovery Academy, said, "When an officer approaches them in a threatening or a negative or a condescending way, it can really put them in a defensive kind of fight or flight response."
Schlitz saying that people in crisis situations aren't always in the best state of mind, sharing her own personal experience from her time working at a drunk center. Saying, "When an officer worked with us and tried to deescalate the situation, talking calmly, trying to talk some sense into the person, they usually were able to get the most drunk and belligerent person to go with them calmly."
No one was hurt and no shots were fired in the incident. Officer Copas wanted to make it clear that police are always here to talk, and that just because they come to your house or your business.