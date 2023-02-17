Officials advise flyers ahead of spring break travel

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) If you plan to travel for spring break, we have some advice for you before you book your flight.
Before planning your next vacation, airport officials are sharing some tips to stay safe, save money, and avoid chaos at the gate. The biggest recommendation is to have a way to easily check on any changes to your flights that may have been made since you booked.
Jesse Funk, the public information officer at the Appleton International Airport, said, "Download your airline's app. Whatever airline you're flying on has an app. You can check in on that app, get notifications on that app, get your boarding pass, if there is a flight disruption of some kind it will come through that app."
As far as safety is concerned, Funk said to do some research ahead of time to see if your destination has any travel rules or restrictions, especially if you're flying out of the U.S.
It's also recommended that you book your flight at least three weeks in advance, since after that time, prices can start climbing daily.