...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow, sleet and freezing rain expected. The precipitation
could change to rain during the midday hours. Total snow and sleet
accumulations between 2 and 4 inches and ice accumulations up to
two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Menominee, Shawano, and Waupaca
Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, blankets and a phone
in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions
can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Officials advise residents ahead of expected power outages

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) Ice buildup causes plenty of issues for residents, and Wisconsin Public Service is geared up to deal with downed power lines, tree branches, and other issues that come up during storms.

WPS Spokesman Matt Cullen said, "Updating staffing plans, checking our equipment and our materials, and preparing our vehicles so that if we should see and impact from a storm or a severe weather situation, we can have our crews respond as safely and as quickly as possible."

Cullen also advised residents to download the WPS app or call them at (800)-450-7260 to report an outage, and to always keep extra batteries and blankets prepared and ready to go. 

