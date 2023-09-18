Officials gather for hate speech town hall

WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) Dozens of people filed into the Center for Civic Engagement at UWSP's Wausau campus to talk about what they think is, and is not, considered free speech, and the impact that hate speech has on America today.
The Bill of Rights reads, "Congress shall make no law...abridging the freedom of speech." That language is something that hate groups have used to defend what they say in public, and that's something that doesn't always sit well with people.
One resident said, "Growing up as a kid and waiting for the bus to come, and being identified as somebody that's diverse, I would look forward to being beaten every morning."
One of the panelists was Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, who said that the best defense against hate speech, is a good offense.
Kaul said, "The best way that we can respond to speech that we don't agree with, is with more speech. We can respond by coming together and showing that hatred and bigotry are not values that our community embraces."
He added that he wants to see the state launch a hate crime hotline to report and incidents. The panel came up with several possible solutions, including reaching out to law enforcement, and ignoring people who are just trying to get attention.
They said that they hope discussions like this one can slow down the rise of hate speech.