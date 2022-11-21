Officials share gun safety reminders for deer season

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW)— After an 11-year-old boy in Green Lake County was killed when a member of his hunting party was unloading a gun, hunting officials shared reminders how to avoid incidents the rest of gun deer season.
"Anytime you see someone get injured, it's always heartbreak," said Justin Gaiche, the owner of Chase Outdoors.
The DNR stresses the importance of the acronym, TABK.
"Treat every firearm as if it's loaded; Always point your muzzle in a safe direction; Be certain of your target, what's before it and what's beyond it, Keeping that finger outside the trigger guard until it's time to shoot," said April Dombrowski, the chief of the DNR's Recreational, Safety and Outdoor Section.
When preparing to head out to hunt or head home, hunters need to be careful where the gun is prepped.
"Absolutely I would not work to load or unload a firearm inside a vehicle or inside a home, things of that nature," Gaiche said.
Additionally, the DNR recommends loading guns once in deer stands, and unloading before exiting.
Another key reminder both have is to understand all firearms, and treat it like the weapon that it is, knowing when it's ready to fire.
"There's an indicator that the firing pin is cocked and is in the position where it is capable of being fired," Gaiche said.
He also says many guns need to be in the firing position to load, so it's important to be aware of that, and the safety.
"They always do indicators, S for Safety, push it up, you'll see the red, indicating the gun is in the fire position," Gaiche said.
While both say it may seem like common sense, it can be easy to forget the little things - especially for veterans to the sport - so it's vital for every hunter to keep common reminders top of mind.