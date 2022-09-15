Officials urge drivers to stay alert with more farmers on the road

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - It's fall and that means you'll probably see more tractors and farm equipment on Wisconsin roads.
Experts say most of these farm road crashes happen by rear ending the tractor by distracted driving.
"This is due to not paying attention," said Patrol Deputy of Marathon County Sheriff Department, Justin Borski.
"Those are incredibly large vehicles that are in a lot of instances permitted to be on the roadways as much as another driver is," Borski said.
Most of these farm vehicles don't exceed 25 miles per hour, but they should have slow moving vehicle signs or their flashers on to warn drivers.
Officials urge drivers to keep your eyes on the road and keep a safe distance, that way if something changes on the road, you have more time to make a safe move.
"Applying some safe traveling distance behind that vehicle in front of you is also just as much as important as paying attention or keeping your speeds down," said Borski.
If you plan to make a pass, make sure there is a passing line on the road and to only pass one driver at a time.