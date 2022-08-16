Officials urge drivers to stay patient with I-39 construction

WAUSAU, WI (WAOW)- More than 15,000 people a day travel between Portage and Marathon counties on I-39.
But it's been the site of multiple construction projects the past few months, with another starting next week, stretching from the Portage County line to Maple Ridge Road.
"The work that we have going on in Marathon County is a lot of shorter term work, with a lot of traffic changes going on within them," said Jed Peters, Project Development Chief for the Wisconsin DOT.
That includes Wausau's metro area, where seven bridges will get a new polyester overlay.
"A lot of the projects you see out there are more of a rehabilitation or maintenance type project, so really allowing us to make the most of the initial investment by the taxpayers to the facilities," said Peters.
Three of those projects are at Stewart Ave., Bridge St. and Decater Dr., and that can mean detours.
"Its short term work, so we will be getting in there and getting the work done quick, but that does mean we will have a lot of different traffic changes happening as we get through those bridges," said Peters.
One way to cut down on delays is knowing just where the work is taking place.
The state's 511 web site offers those updates.
"A lot of planning goes into these projects, I mean we spend multiple years in the design phase to try to do what we can to minimalize delays and impacts of the traveling public," said Peters.
But if you are slowed by construction officials are asking for patience.
"Think of it as your own family member out there, think of a loved one that you’re driving by you wouldn’t go 60 miles an hour, all the people in our work zones, they have families they wanna get home to at the end of the night," said Jim Greisbach, Marathon County Highway Commissioner.