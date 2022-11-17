Officials urge hunters to check heating systems in cabins

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - With hunters heading to the cabin for gun deer hunting season, there's a few simple steps to keep things safe.
Firefighters say inspecting the heating system is a simple and necessary precaution to avoid dangerous, or sometimes even fatal buildup of carbon monoxide.
"It is always advised to make sure your detectors are working, your CO detectors are working, smoke alarms- something to wake you up in the middle of the night," said John Kraegenbrink, Battalion Fire Chief for the Merrill Fire Department. "You know, we wanna stop the tragedy before it starts."
If you suspect someone is suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning, or showing signs of feeling sick or dizzy, get them fresh air and call 911 immediately.