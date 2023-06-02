 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR EASTERN AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone until 11:00 PM CDT tonight. This
advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Brown, Calumet, Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette,
Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago, Wood.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone formation,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Officials warn of hot playground equipment as temperatures continue to rise

  • 0
Officials warn of hot playground equipment as temperatures continue to rise

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Summer has moved in, and the possibility for playground equipment can turn dangerous absorbing the heat.

That can be painful and potentially harmful for children. News 9 went out to measure the heat of playground equipment and some clocked in around 140 degrees. 

The Wausau Fire Department says that 140 degrees can potentially cause second or third degree burns within minutes.

So the department is urging parents to stay cautious on what your children are playing on.

"On a hot sunny day, you don't realize how hot that equipment can get," said Al Buch, an engineer for the Wausau Fire Department. "It's very important to check that equipment before they go on there." 

Experts also add that metal slides usually get hotter than the plastic ones, but can also depend on if the equipment is in the shade or not. 

For parents that fear the playground equipment may be to hot, Buch suggests going to a public pool or beach to cool off.

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com

Tags

Recommended for you