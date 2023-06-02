Officials warn of hot playground equipment as temperatures continue to rise

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Summer has moved in, and the possibility for playground equipment can turn dangerous absorbing the heat.
That can be painful and potentially harmful for children. News 9 went out to measure the heat of playground equipment and some clocked in around 140 degrees.
The Wausau Fire Department says that 140 degrees can potentially cause second or third degree burns within minutes.
So the department is urging parents to stay cautious on what your children are playing on.
"On a hot sunny day, you don't realize how hot that equipment can get," said Al Buch, an engineer for the Wausau Fire Department. "It's very important to check that equipment before they go on there."
Experts also add that metal slides usually get hotter than the plastic ones, but can also depend on if the equipment is in the shade or not.
For parents that fear the playground equipment may be to hot, Buch suggests going to a public pool or beach to cool off.