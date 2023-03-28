Officials warn of wildfires with dead brush and dry grass emerging

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Melting snow and more sunlight means more grass fires this time of year.
That's because most of the brush emerging from the snow is dead and drying up, and able to catch fire even with a small spark.
The Wisconsin DNR says 98% of Wisconsin wildfires are started by human error.
It's not just out in the woods because that kindling could be right next to someone's home.
"The majority of the vegetation that's around is what was last year's green leaves and flowers," said Jolene Ackerman, a wildland urban interface program coordinator. "Now it's just this dead material that's waiting to decompose and it's stuck in corners and around houses."
The DNR's website shows a map of high potentials for wildfires.
Experts say that old leaves and dead brush should be raked at least 30 feet away from a home, but best bet is to bag up the brush and take it to the nearest yard waste site.