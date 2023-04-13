Officials warn using boats and kayaks with rising waters and aggressive currents

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Rising waters and aggressive currents are prompting officials to warn about dangerous waters.
The DNR says that's because of the spring runoff from off the snow still melting which goes into the nearest river or lake.
With as much snow melting, it also increases the power of the currents.
DNR officials say there's not suggesting against enjoying water sports, but to be extra cautious when going out.
"People do need to be aware that with the increased depths and currents comes all sorts of debris from upstream," said Darren Kuhn, boating law instructor with the DNR.
He says that the runoff is still very cold despite the warm air temperatures, and says if someone falls into a river or lake, they could be at high risk for hypothermia.
Kuhn adds if someone falls into a river with strong current to try and keep their feet and legs vertical to absorb any impact from rocks instead of their back risking a spinal injury.