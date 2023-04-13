 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon
Counties.

Wisconsin River below Alexander Reservoir affecting Lincoln
County.

Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir affecting Wood County.

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Spirit River near Spirit Falls affecting Lincoln County.

Prairie River near Merrill affecting Lincoln County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Alexander Reservoir,
Wausau, Rothschild, Whiting Dam, Stevens Point, Biron Reservoir...
for the Spirit River...including Spirit Falls...for the Prairie
River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Floodwaters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.6
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Officials warn using boats and kayaks with rising waters and aggressive currents

  • Updated
  • 0
Officials warn using boats and kayaks with rising waters and aggressive currents

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Rising waters and aggressive currents are prompting officials to warn about dangerous waters. 

The DNR says that's because of the spring runoff from off the snow still melting which goes into the nearest river or lake. 

With as much snow melting, it also increases the power of the currents.

DNR officials say there's not suggesting against enjoying water sports, but to be extra cautious when going out.

"People do need to be aware that with the increased depths and currents comes all sorts of debris from upstream," said Darren Kuhn, boating law instructor with the DNR.

He says that the runoff is still very cold despite the warm air temperatures, and says if someone falls into a river or lake, they could be at high risk for hypothermia.

Kuhn adds if someone falls into a river with strong current to try and keep their feet and legs vertical to absorb any impact from rocks instead of their back risking a spinal injury.

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com

