One Central Wisconsin Band To Perform At Rockonsin

CHEQUAMEGON, WI (WAOW) — A Little Stitious is a band made up of five high schoolers from the Chequamegon area.
After forming last year, the group has already performed at Rockonsin last year, and are coming back for more.
The band has been building up to this moment with everything they do; whether it be practicing alone or playing gigs together, everything helps them improve.
It has not just been the fact that their talents are growing that makes them enjoy this experience, but it's the personal connections that really make it all worth it.
"It's a real gift to get to play with so many other good musicians. I think that's the best part about being in a band is the personal connections you forge with each other that will last a long time for sure," guitarist Stasz Kaszuba expressed.
After over a year of playing together, this group certainly has built those bonds with each other.
A Little Stitious will be on stage June 24th at Summerfest.
Tickets are on sale now and can be found on their website.