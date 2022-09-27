One dead after fatal crash in Portage County involving two semi tractor-trailers

TOWN OF STOCKTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- A 51-year-old man is dead after a crash involving two semi tractor-trailers on US Highway 10 in the Town of Stockton on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers received a call at 12:36 p.m. of a semi on US Highway 10, 1/2-mile East of North LN in the Town of Stockton.
Initial reports indicated one of the vehicles involved in the crash was on fire. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene and discovered a crash involving two semi tractor-trailers in the eastbound lanes of US 10.
Emergency responders extinguished the fire and secured the scene. A preliminary investigation revealed one of the semis driven by a 56-year-old Winnebago County man exited a nearby business, was proceeding east
on Highway 10, and was struck from behind by the 51-year-old Richland County man's semi.
The 56-year-old man sustained minor injuries. The Richland County man driving the semi that struck the cab of the other died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Both eastbound lanes of Highway 10 were still closed as of 4 p.m.
The Portage County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the following emergency responder groups: Town of Stockton Fire/EMS, Village of Plover Fire/EMS, Portage County Ambulance, Amherst Fire Department, Amherst Traffic Incident Management Team, Portage County Highway Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol. The investigation is ongoing.