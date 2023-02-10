One dead after two-vehicle crash in Tomahawk on Thursday

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW) - An 85-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Tomahawk on Thursday afternoon, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff's Office press release.
The 85-year-old woman was identified as Jean Clarice Streicher, of Tomahawk.
At approximately 4:03 p.m. Thursday the Lincoln County Telecommunications Center was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Tannery Road and US Highway 8.
While on scene, it was found that a sole occupant was traveling northbound from Tannery Road when her vehicle was struck by another vehicle carrying two occupants traveling westbound on US Hwy 8. An 85-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to the press release.
The other parties involved in the crash were transported to Aspirus Tomahawk hospital and later released.
The press release also said:
Crews from the Tomahawk Fire Department, Tomahawk EMS, and the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
The Wisconsin State Patrol was requested to the scene to assist with the crash reconstruction.
Other crews that responded to assist: Ingman's Towing, Rods Towing and Service, the Merrill Fire Department (EMS), and the Lincoln County Coroner.