...HEAVY WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION MOVING IN SUNDAY NIGHT...

.A strong storm system will spread heavy mixed precipitation across
central and northern Wisconsin late Sunday into Monday. Winds will
also increase from the east, then shift to the northwest on Monday,
leading to tree and powerline damage. Small changes in temperatures
could impact what precipitation type occurs and will dictate how
much snow/ice accumulates.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations between two
tenths and four tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as
high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Waushara, Wood, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice.
Snow covered and icy roads are likely. Travel could be very
difficult or impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Monday morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

One dead after UTV breaks through ice

police lights

TOWN OF ROME, Wis. (WAOW) -- A man is dead after a UTV went through the ice on Lake Camelot in Adams County Saturday.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Bystanders were able to help get the 64-year-old driver to safety, but the driver told officers the 66-year-old passenger had not come out of the water.

He was later recovered by the Town of Rome Fire Department, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim is not yet being released.

The Rome Police Department is urging residents to be aware of the ice conditions ahead of time, saying the conditions on many areas of the lakes are poor right now.

