One dead after UTV breaks through ice

TOWN OF ROME, Wis. (WAOW) -- A man is dead after a UTV went through the ice on Lake Camelot in Adams County Saturday.
It happened just before 4 p.m. Bystanders were able to help get the 64-year-old driver to safety, but the driver told officers the 66-year-old passenger had not come out of the water.
He was later recovered by the Town of Rome Fire Department, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the victim is not yet being released.
The Rome Police Department is urging residents to be aware of the ice conditions ahead of time, saying the conditions on many areas of the lakes are poor right now.