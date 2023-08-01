One dead in boating accident in Forest County

FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- One person is dead after a boating accident on Saturday, July 29th on Pine Lake in the Township of Hiles.
The Forest County Sheriff's office said they got a number of calls just after 4 p.m. Saturday about a collision between a boat and a jet ski.
The driver of the jet ski was thrown off his vessel and was unconscious in the water.
He was brought to shore, but life-saving measures didn't work.
He's identified only as a 30-year-old from Milwaukee.
The operator of the boat was identified as his 27-year-old brother from Stevens Point. There are no details available about his condition.
The names of both men are being withheld in respect for the family, the sheriff's office said.
The accident is being investigated by the Wisconsin DNR and the Forest County Sheriff's Department.