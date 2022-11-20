One dead in officer-involved incident in Shawano

SHAWANO, Wis. (WAOW) -- One person is dead after an officer involved incident in the City of Shawano Saturday.
Shawano Police report officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Lafayette Street for a reported disturbance.
Officers entered the home and went to the basement, where they found one person with their hands in the air and another person holding a shotgun. One officer fired their weapon, hitting the person holding the shotgun.
That person later died at the hospital. No officers were injured during the incident, and the involved officer has been placed on administrative duties per department policy.
The incident is still under investigation.