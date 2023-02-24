 Skip to main content
One dead in Oneida County snowmobile crash

Oneida County, Wis. (WAOW) -- A 55-year-old man is dead after a head-on snowmobile crash in Oneida County Friday, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

His name isn't being released yet so the family can be notified.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office said it happened just before 7 p.m. on Kelly Dam Road just north of Old 8 Road in the Town of Little Rice.

The other driver was transported to Aspirus Hospital in Tomahawk with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

According to DNR data, this is the 12th snowmobiling death in 2023.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to bhanson@waow.com 

